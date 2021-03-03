Australia opener David Warner says rushing his return from injury to compete against India earlier this year was probably not the right decision as it resulted in a lengthy rehabilitation period for him. However, Warner concedes that he took the call to help his teammates out in a tough series against top opposition. Warner had missed the first two Tests of the series after suffering a groin injury in the preceding ODI series but made himself available for the last two matches in Sydney and Brisbane. <p></p> <p></p>The 34-year old had scores for 5, 13, 1 and 48 in four innings and was clearly not at his best. India won the series 2-1 with an epic victory at the Gabba. <p></p> <p></p>"I made the call to play those Test matches, felt like I needed to be out there and help the guys. Looking back in hindsight I probably wouldn't have done that, where I am with the injury it put me back a little bit," Warner was quoted as saying by 'ESPNcricinfo'. <p></p> <p></p>"If I'm thinking about myself I probably would have said no, but I did what I felt was best for the team and me being out there opening the batting was I felt the best thing for the team." <p></p> <p></p>Warner said his injury -- tears in the abdomen and groin -- was "horrible" and that he had "never felt anything like it". Warner has a busy schedule ahead, starting with the IPL, where he plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad. <p></p> <p></p>Australia have an unconfirmed white-ball tour of the West Indies and Warner is also expected to compete in the Hundred series in England in July-August. <p></p> <p></p>The aggressive opener has trained his sights on the 50-over World Cup in India in 2023 and is not yet ready to give up on the challenge and charm of Test cricket. <p></p> <p></p>"I'm not thinking about the end date at all, for me it's about the 2023 World Cup," he said. <p></p> <p></p>"Then obviously it's a given that you have to call it time unless you are going to play to 41 - it's time for the new guys to come through. <p></p> <p></p>"From a Test cricket point of view I'd love to play as long as I can. We've got a lot of cricket coming up in that context after this year so for me it's about staying fit and healthy and trying to manage my family time with cricket."