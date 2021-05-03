With over 5000 IPL runs to his name, David Warner is one of the most prolific run-getters in the history of the league. And then, he also led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to the title in 2016. Now, he is going through a rough phase where he has been axed as the captain of the SRH side. The decision was taken after SRH could manage merely one win in six matches. Kane Williamson was made the captain and to make things worse, Warner was dropped from the side.

On Sunday, it was heartbreaking for fans to see Warner carry drinks on the field. The Australian seemed too passionate about his new role in the side. The former SRH skipper was spotted racing to get the drinks. This is a sight that will certainly not please fans.

Here is what happened:

Fortunes did not change for SRH as they lost to Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. After the game, newly-appointed SRH captain Kane Williamson gave an update about the present scenario of the side and Warner at the presentation.

“There are number of leaders in the group. It’s important we stay tight. And for us it is about building as a side and make adjustments. Rather than search too much for the win, we just have to be clear about how we need to operate,” said Williamson in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Warner is a world class player, the cards are on the table and I am sure there are a number of conversations to be had,” he further said.

SRH will look to bounce back to winning ways in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.