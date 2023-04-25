'David Warner Revenge on Kavya Maran'- Fans Troll SRH Director After Loss Against Delhi Capitals | Watch Viral Memes
This was the second successive win for Delhi Capitals as they continue their revival thanks to a brilliant effort by their bowlers. SRH succumbed to their third defeat in a row.
Hyderabad: After Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs in the thrilling contest at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, Netizens started trolling the director of Sunrisers Hyderabad Kavya Maran on Monday.
Twitterati started trolling Kavya Maran after SRH lost the third consecutive match in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league, here are the viral reactions:
Warner Revenge on Kavya Maran#SRHvsDC ???
Rowdie Fellow (@RowdieF) April 24, 2023
David Warner to Kavya Maran: #SRHvsDC #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/E9wfKXeH78
DU Girlsz (@mr_memer_king) April 24, 2023
Kavya maran and his father are the great curse for Hyderabad remove those dumb people who doesn't have knowledge
yardley nithin (@nithin_yardley) April 24, 2023
I feel for Kavya Maran She needs a nap right now.#kavyamaran #DCvsSRH #SRHvsDC pic.twitter.com/jDjZ4oM4hh
Vikram Rajput (@iVikramRajput) April 24, 2023
Earlier, Axar Patel came in to bat with Delhi Capitals struggling at 62/5 and struck a crucial run-a-ball 34 and with help from seasoned Manish Pandey (34 off 28) propelled Delhi Capitals to a below-par 144/9 in 20 overs after skipper David Warner had won the toss and elected to bat first.
Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 144/9 in 20 overs (Axar Patel 34, Manish Pandey 34; Washington Sundar 3-28, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2-11) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 137/6 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 49, Henrich Klassen 31, Washington Sundar 24 not out; Axar Patel 2-21, Anrich Nortje 2-33) by 7 runs.
