'David Warner Revenge on Kavya Maran'- Fans Troll SRH Director After Loss Against Delhi Capitals | Watch Viral Memes

This was the second successive win for Delhi Capitals as they continue their revival thanks to a brilliant effort by their bowlers. SRH succumbed to their third defeat in a row.

Updated: April 25, 2023 7:56 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

Hyderabad: After Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs in the thrilling contest at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, Netizens started trolling the director of Sunrisers Hyderabad Kavya Maran on Monday.

Twitterati started trolling Kavya Maran after SRH lost the third consecutive match in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league, here are the viral reactions:

Earlier, Axar Patel came in to bat with Delhi Capitals struggling at 62/5 and struck a crucial run-a-ball 34 and with help from seasoned Manish Pandey (34 off 28) propelled Delhi Capitals to a below-par 144/9 in 20 overs after skipper David Warner had won the toss and elected to bat first.

 

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 144/9 in 20 overs (Axar Patel 34, Manish Pandey 34; Washington Sundar 3-28, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2-11) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 137/6 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 49, Henrich Klassen 31, Washington Sundar 24 not out; Axar Patel 2-21, Anrich Nortje 2-33) by 7 runs.

