Australian opener David Warner found himself in the middle of a controversy after he opted for a late DRS challenge on day four during the fourth and final Test in Brisbane on Monday. Warner was trapped in front by debutant Washington Sundar and the umpire raised his finger. Warner started walking but had a change of mind as he opted for a DRS – which was probably after the 15-second time period was over.

While the commentators discussed it on-air, fans also took to social media platforms and reacted to the incident:

Here are some of the comments of fans:

How does David Warner get to appeal after the 15 seconds were up for making the call on DRS. Do the rules appeal to Aussies ever? #AUSvsIND Dharmic Nationalist 🕉️ #BleedBhagwa🚩🚩 (@HelloNNewman) January 18, 2021

DRS countdown was over when David Warner decided to review LBW decision. Didn’t the 3rd umpire notice that?? #AUSvsIND #BorderGavaskarTrophy Shrikant (@shrikantagarwa) January 18, 2021

Is Paul Reifell on weeds that he allowed the referral of David Warner after the DRS countdown was over? #BCCI #ICC @sanjaymanjrekar @cricketaakash Your views on this Ron Bahadur (@ArekBaundule) January 18, 2021

Warner was dismissed two shy of a fifty, which would have been his first in the four-match Test series.

At the time of filing the copy, India had made a comeback after Warner and Harris dominated the early part of the first session on day four. Australia has lost four wickets for 127 runs. They lead by 160 and have Steve Smith and Cameron Green in the middle. Mohammad Siraj has picked two wickets, while Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur have picked one apiece.