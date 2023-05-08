New Delhi: 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a dramatic win over Rajasthan Royals during Match No. 52 of the IPL 2023, which was played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday (May 7). The Aiden Markram-led side chased down the target of 215 runs on the last ball of the match to seal an impossible win. For the Orange Army, Abdul Samad hammered Sandeep Sharma for a six on the last ball of the match to secure the full two points. The game against RR was a must-win one for SRH, and by securing a four-wicket win, they have kept them alive in the race to qualify for the playoffs.

The match between SRH and RR was filled with drama, as on the last ball of the match, Samad was caught by Jos Buttler, but it turned out to be a no-ball, and Samad got one more chance to become a hero for his side, and this time, he didn't let the opportunity pass on and hammered a straight six down the ground.

The win over the Royals was Sunrisers' fourth in 10 matches of the IPL 2023, and with a total of eight points, they have moved to the No. 9 position in the IPL 2023 points table. SRH's win over the Royals again pushed the Delhi Capitals to the bottom of the league table, but even then DC skipper David Warner gave a heartwarming reaction to SRH's win, which is now going viral on social media platforms.

Warner, who was associated with SRH for many seasons prior to joining DC last year, took to Twitter to praise SRH and wrote, "How goods the IPL, Glenn Phillips take a bow, Well played Sunrisers."

Here's the tweet: