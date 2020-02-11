Despite being part of their ODI setup as England prepared to launch a renewed bid for a maiden World Cup title after a disastrous show in 2015, David Willey was dropped at the last moment to make way for the highly-rated Jofra Archer in their squad for the showpiece event last year. <p></p> <p></p>And the emotions got the better of him when England lifted the ODI World Cup trophy beating New Zealand in the final at Lord's while he witnessed the action from a distance. <p></p> <p></p>He was hurt and disappointed despite knowing it could very well be him who will get the axe. <p></p> <p></p>"I remember sitting down in 2015 at Edgbaston, we were talking about this being the group of players going to the World Cup," Willey was quoted as saying by <em>independent.co.uk. "</em>But it's professional sport: you're flavour of the month one minute and when things change you're moved to the side." <p></p> <p></p>"I wasn't under any illusions, obviously Archer was going to come in and someone was going to miss out. He's a brilliant cricketer. I hadn't been playing very well and hadn't been playing regularly, so I knew I was in the one or two lads it was going to be. I was utterly disappointed but I wasn't surprised it was me who got the call," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Willey remembers shedding a tear but at the same time feeling happy for the team. "That doesn't mean it hurt any less. I remember shedding a tear during the final, I'd been a part of that group of lads for four years so it was hard to watch. But I was absolutely delighted for the lads I'd been with in that time and it was absolutely brilliant for English cricket," he said. <p></p> <p></p>He congratulated each member of the winning squad but not all of them replied. "I messaged every single lad that was a part of that group in that final. I think most of them replied but there was a few lads that didn't respond," he said. <p></p> <p></p>The tinge of disappointment notwithstanding, Willey has now a new aim - playing for England and targeting a spot in the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup in October this year. In 46 ODIs, the 29-year-old has 52 wickets while in 28 T20Is, he has 34 wickets. <p></p> <p></p>"I got a phone call from the selectors saying they were trying a few other options for New Zealand (T20I series in November last year) and I've heard nothing since. I haven't heard anything from anyone, to be honest," he said. "I want to play at the highest level possible. I'm 30 soon but I don't feel by any means my England career is over and I actually feel like my best cricket is to come."