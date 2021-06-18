<h2>Day 2 Southampton Weather Forecast</h2> <p></p>After rain played spoilsport on the opening day of the much-awaited World Test Championship final on Friday at Ageas Bowl, Southampton, the second day is expected to be no different. There are predictions of rain on Day 2 of the Test as well. The temperature would be around the 18-20-degree-mark, while the humidity would be in the 80s. All in all, it could be another day that could disappoint fans. <p></p> <p></p>Here is how the weather forecast for Day 2 of the WTC final at Southampton looks like. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4750832" align="alignnone" width="668"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4750832" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Southampton-Weather-Forecast-Day-2-WTC-Final.jpg" alt="Day 2 Weather Southampton, Day 2 WTC Final, WTC Final Day 2, Southampton Weather, Day 2 Weather Forecast WTC Final, Southampton weather, India vs New Zealand Live Updates, IND vs NZ Weather, IND vs NZ Weather updates, Southampton Weather, UK Weather Forecast IND vs NZ Live Score, Pitch, Pitch report, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live Match, IND vs NZ Fantasy Prediction Dream11 India vs New Zealand, Best players list of IND vs NZ, Dream11 India vs New Zealand, Dream11 Team Player List, India Dream11 Player List, Online Cricket Tips India vs New Zealand Dream11 India vs New Zealand, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips, Online Cricket Tips India vs New Zealand Dream11 India vs New Zealand, Pitch Report, Playing 11, IND vs NZ Weather Forecast, India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ TV Timing, IND vs NZ 2020, IND vs NZ Preview" width="668" height="363" /> Southampton Weather Forecast, Day 2, WTC Final[/caption] <p></p><h2>The RESERVE DAY</h2> <p></p>The match will enter the reserve day only if the playing time could not be recovered in the five days of the Test. If the rain plays any spoilsport, the first priority will be to finish the game within five days by adding some extra overs to the gameplay if the conditions are suitable. The reserve day will not take place in case of completion of overs and at the same time match will end in a draw. Both teams will be declared as co-winners in that case and the reward money will be distributed equally. <p></p> <p></p>"In the event of time being lost during the match, the ICC match referee will regularly update the teams and media about the way in which the reserve day may be used. The final decision on whether the reserve day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day," an ICC statement said. <p></p>The weather forecast for the upcoming days is indicating that there is a high chance that the match will go to the reserve day. <p></p><h2>India vs New Zealand SQUADS</h2> <p></p><strong>India:</strong> Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj. <p></p> <p></p><strong>New Zealand:</strong> Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young