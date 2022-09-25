Day After Being Mankad By Deepti Sharma, Charlotte Dean Attempts Mankad Herself: Watch Viral Video

London: India women picked up an emphatic win over England women in the third ODI to win the series 3-0, their first clean sweep over England women on their home soil.

Arguably the best game of the series, the low-scoring thriller ended with a massive controversy that shell-shocked the cricket fraternity. Chasing a target of 170, the England innings was in shambles at 65-7 before Charlotte Dean raised her hand and helped England women bounce back in the series.

She first stitched a partnership of 38 runs with Amy Jones for the eighth wicket and then added crucial 35 runs for the final wicket with Freya Davies. Just as when it looked like she might help England pull off a remarkable win, Deepti Sharma mankaded her at 47 which created a huge uproar on social media.

As per the laws of the game, the non-striker has to be within the crease until the ball has been released by the bowler. If not, the bowler has the right to run out the non-striker. Deepti Sharma didn’t hesitate in running out Dean, leaving her in shock.

Despite the run-out being in the laws of the game, it created a massive social media outrage with English media blaming team India for going against the spirit of the game. Indians, on the other hand, sided with Indian players saying that the run-out was well within the rules set by the ICC.

Meanwhile, a day after this massive controversy, Charlotte almost pulled off a mankad on the first delivery she bowled. While bowling to Linsey Smith in Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, while playing for Southern Vipers against Northern Diamonds, she almost run out Smith, leaving everyone on the ground in splits