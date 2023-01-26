DC Capitals Co-Owner Parth Jindal Opens Up On Acquiring Delhi Team In Women's Premier League

Parth Jindal, co-owner and chairman of IPL side Delhi Capitals, opens up for the first time since acquiring the Delhi franchise in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

???tory has been created. It's now time for ??? story to be told ?? DC will be one of the FIVE teams competing in the Women's Premier League as we leap towards a new horizon in Indian Cricket this year ??#WPL, we can't wait to get started ?? pic.twitter.com/er5H89xRSp Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 25, 2023

"We at Delhi Capitals could not be more proud to become owners of a WPL franchise." "What makes it even more special is that it's from Delhi." "Through our academies that are spread across the NCR, we have seen the amount of interest and talent there is amongst girls and women of all ages, and I have no doubt the WPL will give passionate women cricketers the platform they deserve to show their skills," said Jindal in a media release."I am truly excited to be part of this revolution and can't wait to get started. I would like to congratulate the BCCI and all the other owners who have shown tremendous interest in the women's game. "India has been home to the world's best men's T20 league since 2008, and from 2023, our great country will be home to the world's best women's T20 league," he added.

SW and GMR Groups, co-owners of the Delhi Capitals, were among the five bidders who successfully won the rights to run the Delhi franchise for INR 810 crores during an auction held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Ab inki baari hai ? Can't wait to hear the roars of our DC Women in #WPL ?#YehHaiNayiDilli #DCCricketAcademy pic.twitter.com/6iuaHEPYTC Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 26, 2023

The other four successful companies are Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd., Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd., Royal Challangers Sports Pvt. Ltd., and Cpari Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd.