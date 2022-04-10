<strong>New Delhi</strong>: It looks like we have another cricketing star in the making! In a latest video, Delhi Capitals' Head Coach Ricky Ponting was seen bowling to his son Fletcher William Ponting during a team practice session in Mumbai. Wearing his cap, Fletcher can be seen hitting the ball with full might, in the video. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Watch video here:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>[video width="1080" height="1920" mp4="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/video-output-1D8092EE-C60D-4C46-B35B-C54CF462D061.MOV.mp4"][/video] <p></p> <p></p><em>(Video Courtesy: Delhi Capitals)</em> <p></p> <p></p>The Delhi Capitals will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders at 3:30 PM in their next match of the TATA IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, 10 April 2022.