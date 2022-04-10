New Delhi: It looks like we have another cricketing star in the making! In a latest video, Delhi Capitals’ Head Coach Ricky Ponting was seen bowling to his son Fletcher William Ponting during a team practice session in Mumbai. Wearing his cap, Fletcher can be seen hitting the ball with full might, in the video.

Watch video here:

(Video Courtesy: Delhi Capitals)

The Delhi Capitals will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders at 3:30 PM in their next match of the TATA IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, 10 April 2022.