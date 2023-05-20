DC vs CSK: Will Chennai Super Kings Be Eliminated From IPL 2023 Playoffs Race If They Lose To Delhi Capitals

DC vs CSK: CSK need a win to qualify for the playoffs but if they lose and LSG along with one of RCB or MI win their last match, CSK will be eliminated.

New Delhi: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in a crucial game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday. CSK has enjoyed a decent run in the IPL 2023, with seven wins in 13 matches. They are currently placed second in the points table, however, face a must-win situation against Delhi Capitals.

For CSK to qualify, they will need to register a win against DC which will take them to 17 points and will seal a berth in the playoffs. However, if CSK lose, they will need RCB or MI to lose their last game as well. MS Dhoni though will be keen on winning the match and march into the playoffs. Dhoni will also be keen on finishing second in the points table and playing Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. The teams in Qualifier 1 get one extra shot at the title as the losing team play the winner of Eliminator in Qualifier 2.

How Can CSK Finish In the Top 2 Of IPL 2023 Points Table For CSK to finish second in IPL 2023 points table, they need to ensure they win against Delhi Capitals. Also, Lucknow Super Giants should lose their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders. In case, both LSG and CSK lose their last game and RCB, MI also suffer defeats in their final game, CSK are likely to go through due to a superior run rate than LSG. However, a big loss against DC can bring it down to below LSG so there are a lot of possibilities.

Will CSK Be Eliminated If They Lose To Delhi Capitals? CSK will not be eliminated if they lose to Delhi Capitals and they will still be in the hunt for the playoff spot. CSK will need RCB or MI to lose their last game. In case both teams and LSG win, CSK will be out. If both MI and RCB win and LSG lose their last game, CSK are likely to go through.