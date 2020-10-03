Sunil Narine has not been at the best of form with the bat at the top of the order for Kolkata Knight Riders and in the game against Delhi Capitals, English cricketer Tom Banton might be handed a debut. Banton is a dashing opener and has proven himself in the BBL and the English domestic circuit. Known for his outrageous strokeplay, he could very well partner Shubman Gill at the top of the order.

But dropping Narine will not be easy as he contributes with the ball as well. Over the years, Narine has been a pivotal part of the franchise and the architect of many KKR wins. But with Varun Chakraborty, another mystery spinner like Narine in good form, the West Indian could face the axe. The rest of the KKR unit would in all probability be the same.

With a win against the Capitals, KKR has the chance of going top of the table. The Kolkata franchise would like to continue their winning momentum against at Sharjah, which is a small ground and the gold-purple brigade would be playing their first match here.

KKR will also rely heavily on their young pace duo od Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti who have impressed all during this season thus far. Given the short boundaries in Sharjah, Andre Russell should be a must pick in all Fantasy teams, along with Eoin Morgan.

DC vs KKR Fantasy Tips

Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis, Sunil Narine, Kagiso Rabada, Varun Chakraborty

Probable 11

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine/ Tom Banton, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti