DC vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab will play their opening match on the second day of the tournament as it now shifts from Abu Dhabi to Dubai on Sunday. Both sides have match-winners and would hope to get off to a winning start. It would also be a test of two young captains – Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.

For the Capitals, it would be interesting to see if Ravichandra Ashwin gets to make his debut with the franchise and also who will play at the top with Shikhar Dhawan – Ajinkya Rahane or Prithvi Shaw. In all probability, Shaw will get preference over Rahane because of his attacking brand of cricket. They have an explosive Top five featuring Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer.

On the other hand, it would be interesting to see who gets a go at the top of the order with skipper Rahul – Chris Gayle or Nicolas Pooran.

WEATHER FORECAST

It will be hot and sunny in the afternoon and will get cooler as the sun sets in the evening.

PITCH

The pitch is expected to assist spin and would be on the slower side in Dubai.

TOSS

As Dhoni made it clear last night that these are chasing grounds. Hence, it is likely that the team that wins the toss would opt to field.

Fantasy Picks

Keeper Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (c)

Batters Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Mandeep Singh

All-Rounders Glenn Maxwell, Krishnappa Gowtham

Bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Playing 11

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Harshal Patel

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle/Nicolas Pooran, KL Rahul (c and wk), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi

SQUADS

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin