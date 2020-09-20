Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma has injured himself on the eve of the match against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Sunday. As per Cricbuzz, the veteran injured his back during the training and will be out of action for a considerable amount of time. This is set to be a big blow for the Capitals, who were hoping to field their best 11.

The 32-year old is no stranger to injuries, he has already suffered a lot this year. In January, the pacer suffered an ankle injury during a Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Vidharbha. However, Ishant recovered in time from that injury and boarded the flight to New Zealand. There he had the same injury a month later which cast a doubt over his future. The senior pacer in the side was looking to make the most in this IPL in UAE.

The Capitals have Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan and Keemo Paul to take care of the pace department. But, Ishant could have provided balance to the side had he been there as he is a national player.