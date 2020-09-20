Kagiso Rabada once again proved to be the ‘Master of Super Over’ after Marcus Stoinis’ star turn with both bat and ball ensured a thrilling Super Over win for Delhi Capitals in an IPL encounter against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. It was Stoinis whose late assault saw Delhi reach 157/8 in 20 overs with his 53 off 21 balls and 57 in the last three did the trick. (SCORECARD)

In reply, KXIP were looking down the barrel with half of the side back in the pavilion before Mayank Agarwal’s 89 off 60 balls took them to 157 before Stoinis came back to strike a double blow in the final two balls to set up a Super Over finish. Both the teams ended with a score of 157 for eight and when it spilled to a Super Over, South African pacer Rabada conceded only two runs and took two wickets off successive balls to tilt in the favour of Delhi Capitals. (MATCH HIGHLIGHTS)

Rabada had pulled off a stunning Super Over even the last year against Kolkata Knight Riders and like Andre Russell, this time it was Nicholas Pooran, who got a lethal yorker. It was difficult for Shami to defend two runs. And, Delhi sealed the match without breaking much sweat.

Earlier, Shami’s exceptional fast bowling spell had put the Capitals on the mat as they had not crossed the 100-run mark even after 16 overs but Stoinis’ whirlwind knock lifted the Delhi side to 157 for eight.

The Capitals, sent in to bat, scored 57 runs in the last 18 balls with Stoinis punishing the bowlers with seven fours and three sixes.

Punjab badly missed a good death bowler. Stoinis’ timely and gritty batting ensured that the repair work is done by skipper Shreyas Iyer (39) and Rishabh Pant (31) did not go waste.

The severe bashing demoralised the Punjab batting line up, which fell apart in no time. However, Mayank Agarwal emerged an unlikely batting hero, bringing Punjab back from nowhere.

He, though, was dismissed when only one run was needed off the last ball of the innings but Chris Jordan could not score the final run, giving Stoinis his wicket, and the match was tied.

In Punjab’s chase skipper KL Rahul (21) was first to go and then India spinner R Ashwin sent back Karun Nair (1) and Nicholas Pooran (0) in space of five balls. It, though, did not end well for Ashwin, whose needless dive in the last ball to stop a single resulted in a freak shoulder injury.

Ashwin landed on his left arm. Writhing in pain, Ashwin’s jersey became a temporary sling as he left the field.

True to his reputation, Agarwal held the one end but Punjab needed Glenn Maxwell to fire, which did not happen as he could add only one run to his and team’s total.

Half the batsmen back in the pavilion and no big-hitting batsman left in the lineup, Agarwal’s heroic batting kept the game alive. He hit seven fours and four sixes.

Earlier, the pitch had a tinge of grass, the ball was swinging and pacer Shami relished the bowling on a helpful track. His wicket-taking and run-choking act served the Punjab side well.

It was a pitch that required patience from the batsmen but reckless shots were how Delhi Capitals began after being invited to bat, with Prithvi Shaw (5) paying the price for his extravagance and Shimron Hetmyer (7) failing to check his shot.

Shikhar Dhawan (0) was run out to a horrible mix-up and the scoreboard was not a pleasant sight for the Delhi side at 13 for 3.

However, skipper Shreyas Iyer (39) and Rishabh Pant (31) respected the conditions to raise the 73-run stand for the fourth wicket while Stoinis’ knock towards the end put Capitals in a psychologically advantageous position.