New Delhi: David Warner's Delhi Capitals is taking on Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in an attempt to record their first victory of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. A clip of the MI skipper from the match has taken over the internet, in the video you can see Rohi's frustrated expression after Axar Patel smashes Tilak Varma for a boundary in the 14th over.

Mumbai Indians' Comeback

Mumbai Indians made a terrific comeback with the ball as they grabbed five wickets in the final 10 balls of the Delhi Capitals' innings and four of them came in the 19th over by Jason Behrendorff. The pacer dismissed set batters David Warner and Axar Patel in the same over, then Abhishek Porel in the final delivery. The over also witnessed a run out of Kuldeep Yadav.

The match was going towards Mumbai before Axar Patel smashed a quickfire fifty of just 22 balls. He changed the course of the match and shook MI off the box seat. However, MI once again made a stellar comeback in Jason Behrendorff's final over.

MI bowled out DC on the score of 172 runs with 2 balls still remaining in their innings. DC once again failed to perform with the bat, and 7 of their batter returned back to the pavilion with single-digit scores. Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey failed to turn the start they received into big scores.

Half-centuries from David Warner and Axar Patel were the only bright sides from their innings. They will now have the task to stop the star-studded batting line-up of Mumbai Indians before 172 runs.