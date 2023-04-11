New Delhi: Rohit Sharma set the Arun Jaitley Stadium on fire with his quickfire fifty. Mumbai Indians were chasing a 173 runs target against Delhi Capitals and the skipper leading from the front provided his team with a perfect start along with Ishan Kishan.

Both Rohit and Ishan joined a blazing 71 runs-opening partnership for Mumbai and set the base for the exciting chase. However, a mix-up with Rohit caused Ishan his wicket. His splendid knock ended with a run-out. he returned to the pavilion after scoring 31 runs off 26 balls. His knock included six boundaries and he provided good support to Rohit in the powerplay.

Rohit continued to attack Delhi Capitals' bowling attack and completed his first half-century of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in just 29 balls. His fifty came after 24 IPL innings and it came at the right time. Fans were extremely happy with his knock and have stormed Twitter to appreciate the MI skipper.