DC Vs MI, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's 29-Ball Fifty Sets Twitter On Fire
New Delhi: Rohit Sharma set the Arun Jaitley Stadium on fire with his quickfire fifty. Mumbai Indians were chasing a 173 runs target against Delhi Capitals and the skipper leading from the front provided his team with a perfect start along with Ishan Kishan.
Both Rohit and Ishan joined a blazing 71 runs-opening partnership for Mumbai and set the base for the exciting chase. However, a mix-up with Rohit caused Ishan his wicket. His splendid knock ended with a run-out. he returned to the pavilion after scoring 31 runs off 26 balls. His knock included six boundaries and he provided good support to Rohit in the powerplay.
Rohit continued to attack Delhi Capitals' bowling attack and completed his first half-century of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in just 29 balls. His fifty came after 24 IPL innings and it came at the right time. Fans were extremely happy with his knock and have stormed Twitter to appreciate the MI skipper.
DC vs MI 1st Innings
Contrasting half-centuries from Axar Patel and captain David Warner carried Delhi Capitals to 172 in 19.4 overs against Mumbai Indians in match 16 of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.
Delhi were in trouble at 98/5 in 12.3 overs, and Axar walked in to smack 54 off 25 balls, hitting four fours and five effortless sixes in what was his first IPL fifty. Warner began well but struggled to accelerate and played an anchor role to make an unconvincing 51 off 47 balls.
Mumbai's bowling struggled in power-play, but veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla got turn from a dry pitch to pick 3/22, while left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff finished with 3/23 as Delhi's last five wickets fell for just seven runs, with two balls left unused.
Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 172 in 19.4 overs (Axar Patel 54, David Warner 51; Piyush Chawla 3/22, Jason Behrendorff 3/23) against Mumbai Indians
