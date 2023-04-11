New Delhi: Trouble is only increasing for Mumbai Indians as Suryakumar Yadav had to leave the field for treatment after the ball hit him right above the eye on his head. Axar Patel smashed a ball from Jason Behrendorff for a six. Surya was fielding at the boundary lane and couldn't judge the ball right because of the light and got hit by it. The ball crossed the boundary lane for a six after hitting Surya.

Suryakumar Yadav seems to have hurt himself while attempting that catch of Axar Patel! #DCvMI #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/0m06aQKbFy

There's still no update on Suryakumar or whether he will be batting or not. He is a crucial asset for Mumbai Indians as their top order is not performing that well. There is yet some news to come from the MI dugout on Surya even after the beginning of the second innings.

DC vs MI

Contrasting half-centuries from Axar Patel and captain David Warner carried Delhi Capitals to 172 in 19.4 overs against Mumbai Indians in match 16 of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Delhi were in trouble at 98/5 in 12.3 overs, and Axar walked in to smack 54 off 25 balls, hitting four fours and five effortless sixes in what was his first IPL fifty. Warner began well but struggled to accelerate and played an anchor role to make an unconvincing 51 off 47 balls.

Mumbai's bowling struggled in power-play, but veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla got turn from a dry pitch to pick 3/22, while left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff finished with 3/23 as Delhi's last five wickets fell for just seven runs, with two balls left unused.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 172 in 19.4 overs (Axar Patel 54, David Warner 51; Piyush Chawla 3/22, Jason Behrendorff 3/23) against Mumbai Indians