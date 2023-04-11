DC Vs MI, IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts As Prithvi Shaw's Flop Show Continues
The hosts came to bat first but after the first few good overs, lost the wicket of Prithvi Shaw
New Delhi: David Warner's Delhi Capitals is facing Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in an attempt to secure their first win of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The hosts came to bat first but after the first few good overs, lost the wicket of Prithvi Shaw.
Prithvi Shaw once again failed to showcase his potential as Hrithik Shokeen dismissed him in the fourth over on the score of 15 off 10 balls. Shaw was looking in good touch and was scoring in a good flow before his knock came to an end.
Fans are highly disappointed in the batter's performance and have expressed their views on social media. Prithvi has not even reached the 25-run mark in his last 7 innings and on four occasions he couldn't even reach double digits score.
What's going wrong with Prithvi Shaw, once labelled as next tendulkar now seems to be fighting for his place.#IPL #DCvsMI
Abhi toh shaw shuru hua tha#PrithviShaw #MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/Ul5W6CjUYq
Prithvi Shaw was a Good Talent Once upon a time and then we don't know what happened....#MIvsDC #CricketTwitter #IPL2023 #PrithviShaw
Prithvi shaw#ackoforthefans pic.twitter.com/xAdazIhxD7
Prithvi Shaw now averages 13 against MI, before this he averaged 12.80 ? not to forget his strike rate too increased from 113.27 to 116.26
????? https://t.co/En9twp0bQS
DC vs MI Playing 11
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (captain), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel (wicketkeeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman
Substitutes: Mukesh Kumar, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Praveen Dubey and Ishant Sharma
Mumbai Indians: Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla and Riley Meredith
Substitutes: Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Arjun Tendulkar and Ramandeep Singh
