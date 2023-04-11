New Delhi: David Warner's Delhi Capitals is facing Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in an attempt to secure their first win of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The hosts came to bat first but after the first few good overs, lost the wicket of Prithvi Shaw.

Prithvi Shaw once again failed to showcase his potential as Hrithik Shokeen dismissed him in the fourth over on the score of 15 off 10 balls. Shaw was looking in good touch and was scoring in a good flow before his knock came to an end.

Fans are highly disappointed in the batter's performance and have expressed their views on social media. Prithvi has not even reached the 25-run mark in his last 7 innings and on four occasions he couldn't even reach double digits score.