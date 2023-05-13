DC vs PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh Maiden IPL Hundred Takes Twitter By Storm

New Delhi: Prabhsimran Singh had a brilliant outing against Delhi Capitals as he smashed his maiden IPL century off just 61 balls. Simran's hundred was the 12th IPL century by a Punjab Kings batter. Simran's century meant that Punjab Kings recovered from early blows to post a decent score on the board. Prabhsimran's inning came to end in the 18th over when Mukesh Kumar dismissed him for 103 in 65 balls.

Appreciation tweet for PRABHSIMRAN SINGH. What a knock by this young talent pic.twitter.com/B9tQcGcsRz Lokesh Saini (@LokeshViraat18K) May 13, 2023