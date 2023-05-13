DC vs PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh Maiden IPL Hundred Takes Twitter By Storm
New Delhi: Prabhsimran Singh had a brilliant outing against Delhi Capitals as he smashed his maiden IPL century off just 61 balls. Simran's hundred was the 12th IPL century by a Punjab Kings batter. Simran's century meant that Punjab Kings recovered from early blows to post a decent score on the board. Prabhsimran's inning came to end in the 18th over when Mukesh Kumar dismissed him for 103 in 65 balls.
Appreciation tweet for PRABHSIMRAN SINGH. What a knock by this young talent pic.twitter.com/B9tQcGcsRz
Lokesh Saini (@LokeshViraat18K) May 13, 2023
MAIDEN IPL CENTURY BY PRABHSIMRAN SINGH...!!
What a stupendous innings by Prabhsimran, a complete one man show for PBKS. #DCvsPBKS #prabhsimran pic.twitter.com/XhwbyZHYru
AFTAB (@aftab169) May 13, 2023
Take a bow, Prabhsimran Singh!
First 31 balls - 27 runs.
Last 34 balls - 76 runs.
- 103 in 65 balls with 10 fours and 6 sixes. The next best scorer for PBKS is 20, a one man show by Prabhsimran. pic.twitter.com/3aAVTKm87u
Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 13, 2023
