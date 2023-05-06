DC Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Creates History, Becomes First Batter To Complete 7000 IPL Runs

Virat Kohli becomes the first batter in the history of the Indian Premier League to complete 7000 runs

New Delhi: Virat Kohli created history in the match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium Stadium in New Delhi, on Saturday. The RCB's star batter became the first batter in the history of the Indian Premier League to complete 7000 runs.

The modern-day great was just 43 runs away from this massive feat prior to the match against Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. However, he could only score 31 runs in the match against LSG and needed 12 more runs to reach this milestone. He reached the milestone in the 2nd over of the match against DC.

Virat Kohli is also the highest run-getter in the cash-rich league with over 7000 runs in just 233 matches. Shikhar Dhawan is the second man in the tally with 6536 runs in 213 matches.

The former RCB star batter has been in tremendous form and has been one of the leading run-getters for his team in the ongoing IPL 2023. His form and runs from his bat will be crucial for RCB in order to make it into the playoffs.

DC vs RCB Playing 11 Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Subs: Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Abhishek Porel.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood