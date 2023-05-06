Advertisement

DC Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's Gesture Towards Childhood Coach Wins Hearts | WATCH Viral Video

After the warm-up, Virat bumped into his childhood coach and he right away touched his feet to greet him.

New Delhi: David Warner-led Delhi Capitals is hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, on Saturday. However, Virat Kohli set the internet on fire prior to the start of the match. After the warm-up, Virat bumped into his childhood coach and he right away touched his feet to greet him.

The gesture from the modern-day great is being loved by fans and they are appreciating his values. The video is now going viral on the internet.

Virat Kohli has the opportunity to become the first batter in history to score 7000 IPL runs. He is currently just 12 runs short of the milestone. It will be incredible to see him achieve this in front of his home crowd.

DC vs RCB Playing 11

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Subs: Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Abhishek Porel.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Subs: Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed.

