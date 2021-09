DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 36: Captain, Vice-Captain – Delhi Capi

Delhi Capitals will lock horns against Rajasthan Royals in the Match 36 of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday. In their previous match, Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad quite comfortably while the Royals pulled off a thriller against the Punjab Kings. DC need to win one more game to qualify for the playoffs, whereas Rajasthan Royals are at the fifth position in the standings with four wins from eight matches. Here is the VIVO IPL Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, DC vs RR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, DC vs RR Playing 11s VIVO IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Fantasy Playing Tips VIVO IPL.

TOSS The VIVO IPL 2021 Match 36 match toss between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at 3 PM (IST).

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

DC vs RR My Dream11 Team

Sanju Samson, Evin Lewis, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kartik Tyagi

Captain: Sanju Samson. Vice-captain: Prithvi Shaw

DC vs RR Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C, WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Sam Billings or Steve Smith, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C,WK), Liam Livingstone, Manipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Full Squads

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (C), Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tom Curran, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Chris Woakes, Ishant Sharma, Lalith Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Praveen Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddharth, Sam Billings

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

