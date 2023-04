DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 40: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs, Injury Report And Live Streaming for Indian Premier League 2023, At Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 03:30 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 29, Saturday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Injury Report

No Major Updates as of now.

Live Streaming

Jio Cinema (Free), Disney + Hotstar app and Star Sports Network.

DC vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: David Warner (c), Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Axar Patel (c), Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje

DC vs SRH Probable XI

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi