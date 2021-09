DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips – Delhi Capitals vs Sunrise

Dream11 Team Prediction

DC vs SRH VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Probable XIs For Today’s T20 Match 33 Dubai Stadium 7.30 PM IST Sept 22 Wednesday:

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will start their UAE leg against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Wednesday. The Capitals are comfortably sitting second in the points table with six wins in eight outings and will be hoping to start off from where they left in the India phase. Hyderabad, on the other hand, is languishing at the bottom of the league standings with just one win in seven encounters so far, needing six wins out of seven remaining games.

TOSS: The IPL 2021 match toss between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 7 PM IST Sept 22.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

DC vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Captain: Prithvi Shaw

Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Prithvi Shaw

All-Rounders: Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Rashid Khan

DC vs SRH Predicted XI

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan/Umesh Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Kedar Yadav/Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma

Full Squads

Delhi Capitals (DC) Squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tom Curran, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Chris Woakes, Ishant Sharma, Lalith Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Praveen Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddharth, Sam Billings

IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Squad: David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Jagadeesha Suchith