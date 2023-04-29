New Delhi: SRH's Harry Brook almost took the 'Catch of the IPL' in the IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Mitchell Marsh smashed a massive hit that was about to cross the boundary lane but Brook somehow managed to send the ball inside and almost took one of the most remarkable catches in the history of cricket.

SRH Put 197 On Board

Brilliant attacking fifties by Abhishek Sharma (67 off 36) and Heinrich Klaasen (53 off 27) propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to 197-6 against Delhi Capitals despite Mitchell Marsh's four-fer (4-27) in Match No. 40 of IPL 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, here on Saturday.

Apart from Abhishek and Klaasen, most of the SRH batters struggled to get going as the team lost wickets at regular intervals. On the other hand, barring Marsh, who bowled a maiden and bagged four wickets, none of the DC bowlers made a mark.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, SRH were off to a decent start courtesy of opener Abhishek Sharma's attacking approach. They scored 62/2 after the end of the first six overs -- their second-highest powerplay score this season.

While other batters struggled to get going in the Power-play, Abhishek looked in fine touch and gave Delhi bowlers equal treatment, hitting them for some sublime boundaries.

The likes of Mayank Agarwal (5) and Rahul Tripathi (10) disappointed once again, getting out cheaply. The wickets were falling from the other end but despite that, Abhishek decided to continue his aggressive approach and brought up his half-century off 25 balls by hitting six Kuldeep for a six.

Just when it looked that the partnership would flourish for Sunrisers, Abhishek got out to Axar Patel, leaving SRH in deep trouble. However, Klaasen along with Abdul Samad revived the Hyderabad innings with a useful partnership.

Both Klaasen and Samad mostly dealt in sixes and stitched a vital stand of 53 runs before Marsh struck once again to give Delhi a timely breakthrough by getting rid of the Jammu & Kashmir batter.

From there on, Klaasen had the responsibility to finish it well for Sunrisers and he didn't disappoint. The South African batter took Delhi bowlers to cleaners in the last few overs and went on to record his first IPL fifty.

Klaasen was well-aided by Akeal Hosein's unbeaten 10-ball 16 as SRH posted 197-6 in 20 overs, which seems an above-par score for an out-of-form Delhi Capitals batting line-up.

(with IANS inputs)