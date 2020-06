DCC vs WCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions Darwin And District ODD: Top Picks, Full Squad Darwin Cricket Club

DCC vs WCC Dream11 Team And Picks

DCC vs WCC Dream11 Update: Competitive cricket continues its resumption in Australia through Darwin and District ODD tournament. Seven teams are taking part in the tournament including Nightcliff, Palmerston, Waratah, PINT, Darwin, Tracy Village and Southern Districts. After 14 rounds of matches, the top-four teams in the standings will progress to the semi-finals on September 12. The final will be played on September 19. All matches are to be played on the weekends.

Darwin Cricket Club vs Waratah CC Toss Time: 6:30 AM IST

Match Start Time: 7:00 AM IST

Match Venue: Kahlin Oval

DCC vs WCC Dream11 Top Picks

Isaac Conway, Tom Briggs, Kris Denby, James Seymour, Friday Kesteni, Connor Hawkins, Udara Weerasinghe (C), Luke Shelton (VC), Luke Zanchetta, Tristan Glover, Samindra Madushan

Darwin Cricket Club vs Waratah CC Full Squad List

WCC: I Conway, W Weerasinghe, P Sandanayake, R Vernon, F Kesteni, U Weerasinghe, J Seymour, C Campbell, D Ennis, T Glover, M Tahir, H Silva, I Gange, S Wijegunrathna, S Madushan.

DCC: H Wiltshire, J Dickman, W Andrews, D Meta, E Anderson, L Timms, J Chadwick, L Shelton, L Zanchetta, K Lawrence, A Barker, T Briggs, C Hawkins, K Denby, W Antsey, D Turner, T Ryan.

