DDC vs TRV Dream11 Tips And Prediction Darwin and District ODD 2020: Top Picks, Full Squad, Probable XIs For Darwin Cricket Club vs Tracy Village CC at Kahlin Oval July 25 7AM IST

DDC vs TRV Dream11 Team And Picks

DDC vs TRV Dream11 Tips and Prediction Darwin and District ODD – Fantasy Cricket Tips And My Dream11 Team For Darwin Cricket Club vs Tracy Village CC at Kahlin Oval: In the of the ongoing Darwin and District ODD 2020 competition, Darwin Cricket Club will square off against Tracy Village CC at Kahlin Oval Oval on Saturday (July 25). The Darwin and District ODD tournament has successfully brought back cricket to Australia after it was earlier halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Darwin and District ODD tournament involves a round-robin format, where the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals. The venues used for the competition are Gardens Oval, Tracy Village Oval, Cazalys Oval, Fred’s Pass, Kahlin Oval, Marrara (MCG 1) and Nightcliff Oval.

Toss Time: The toss between Darwin Cricket Club and Tracy Village CC will be at 6.30 AM IST

Match Start Time: 7 PM IST

DDC vs TRV My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: H Wiltshire, R Philip

Batsmen: E Anderson, T Balkwil (VC), W Andrews

All-Rounders: L Shelton (C), K Scrimegour, T Briggs

Bowlers: S Bammant, L Zanchetta, K Denby

DDC vs TRV Probable Playing XIs

Darwin Cricket Club: Huw Wiltshire (WK), Ethan Anderson, Luke Shelton, Luke Zanchetta, Kris Denby, Willy Andrews, Connor Hawkins, Willy Andrews, Tom Briggs, Troy Ryan, Dion Meta.

Tracy Village CC: Rohan Philip (WK), Tom Balkwil, Lachlan Dumigan, Kyle Scrimegour, Wilson Ryan, Rajesh Pillai, Jason McKay, Jackson Edmondstone, Coby Edmondstone, Samuel Bammant, Samuel Arthur.

DDC vs TRV SQUAD

Darwin Cricket Club: Huw Wiltshire, Jacob Dickman, Willy Andrews, Ethan Anderson, Dylan Turner, Tom Frawley, Will Antsey, Luke Shelton, Connor Hawkins, Tom Briggs, Luke Zanchetta, Kris Denby, Dion Meta, Troy Ryan, Aaron Summers.

Tracy Village CC: Rohan Philip, Lachlan Dumigan, Waseem Akram, Matteo Charlton, Tom Balkwil, Jackson Edmondstone, Jason McKay, Kyle Scrimegour, Wilson Ryan, Coby Edmondstone, Mariyatharsan Shanthakumar, Anthony Edmondstone, Samuel Bammant, Tahir Abbas, Harsh Shah, Samuel Arthur, Rajesh Pillai, Pamila Jayawardhana, Jaxon Treumer.

