Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones passed away on Thursday at the age of 59. Jones – who was part of the IPL broadcasting team – suffered a heart attack in Mumbai. From Virat Kohli to David Warner mourned the sudden passing away of the commentator as they took to social media to express their grief.

Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends. 🙏🏻 Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2020

Shocking news to hear about passing away of Dean Jones 😞 #RIP Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 24, 2020

Incredibly shocked by the news that Dean Jones has passed away. Had a poster of the great man in my room as a kid. And was lucky to have him as a batting coach 1st year of BBL. Thoughts are with his family at this extremely tough time. #RIPDeano Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) September 24, 2020

Really saddened to hear the passing of Dean Jones. Go well, Professor. pic.twitter.com/BywCntezid Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 24, 2020

Cricket Australia is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dean Jones, aged 59. Jones represented Australia in 52 Tests and 164 One-Day Internationals, winning admirers the world over with his dashing shot-making and superb fielding. Full release: https://t.co/A9Y6SSSXpz pic.twitter.com/NzjBX3NJgN Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) September 24, 2020

I can’t believe this news. So very sad to hear about this. Rip Deano, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Mc8h36gnWe David Warner (@davidwarner31) September 24, 2020

He played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs during his international career between 1984 and 1992.

In Tests, he scored 3631 runs at 46.55 including 11 centuries and 14 half-centuries while in ODIs, he struck 6068 runs at 44.61 with seven hundreds and 46 fifties.