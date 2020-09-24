Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones passed away on Thursday at the age of 59. Jones - who was part of the IPL broadcasting team - suffered a heart attack in Mumbai. From Virat Kohli to David Warner mourned the sudden passing away of the commentator as they took to social media to express their grief. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli tweeted: "<span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-1qd0xha r-ad9z0x r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of </span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-1qd0xha r-vw2c0b r-ad9z0x r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">Dean Jones</span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-1qd0xha r-ad9z0x r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends."</span> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends. &#x1f64f;&#x1f3fb;</p> <p></p> Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1309083592367263744?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Shocking news to hear about passing away of Dean Jones &#x1f61e; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RIP</a></p> <p></p> Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRo45/status/1309095229484658690?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Incredibly shocked by the news that Dean Jones has passed away. Had a poster of the great man in my room as a kid. And was lucky to have him as a batting coach 1st year of BBL. Thoughts are with his family at this extremely tough time. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIPDeano?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RIPDeano</a></p> <p></p> Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) <a href="https://twitter.com/Gmaxi_32/status/1309092597382746113?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Really saddened to hear the passing of Dean Jones. <p></p>Go well, Professor. <a href="https://t.co/BywCntezid">pic.twitter.com/BywCntezid</a></p> <p></p> Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) <a href="https://twitter.com/RCBTweets/status/1309093796689383425?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Cricket Australia is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dean Jones, aged 59.</p> <p></p>Jones represented Australia in 52 Tests and 164 One-Day Internationals, winning admirers the world over with his dashing shot-making and superb fielding. <p></p> <p></p>Full release: <a href="https://t.co/A9Y6SSSXpz">https://t.co/A9Y6SSSXpz</a> <a href="https://t.co/NzjBX3NJgN">pic.twitter.com/NzjBX3NJgN</a> <p></p> <p></p> Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) <a href="https://twitter.com/CricketAus/status/1309092797526487043?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">I can't believe this news. So very sad to hear about this. Rip Deano, you will be missed. <a href="https://t.co/Mc8h36gnWe">pic.twitter.com/Mc8h36gnWe</a></p> <p></p> David Warner (@davidwarner31) <a href="https://twitter.com/davidwarner31/status/1309081409080918026?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>He played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs during his international career between 1984 and 1992. <p></p> <p></p>In Tests, he scored 3631 runs at 46.55 including 11 centuries and 14 half-centuries while in ODIs, he struck 6068 runs at 44.61 with seven hundreds and 46 fifties. <p></p><div id="div-gpt-ad-1533018550431-0" class="innner_para_adv_blk"></div> <p></p><div class="clear"></div>