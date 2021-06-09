Deep Dasgupta Cites Disadvantage New Zealand Might Face For Playing Two Tests Before WTC Final

A lot of cricket pundits believe that New Zealand will hold the cards in the World Test Championship final against India as they will be playing two Test matches against England before the big game. However, India’s former wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta reckons that the same could be a disadvantage for the Kiwis.

As the second Test match will begin from 10th June and will end on 14th June, New Zealand will have three days in between the completion of the second game and the start of the WTC final. Thus, Dasgupta feels the Kiwis fast bowlers could be a bit tired after the second Test match and it could give a slight advantage to the Indian team as they will be fresh.

Deep Dasgupta said while talking to YouTube channel Xtra Time, “There is a talk that New Zealand has an advantage because they are playing two Test matches before the WTC final. Yes, it is an advantage definitely but it can be a disadvantage as well.”

“There is not much gap between their second Test and the WTC final, I think three or four days. So if we see from their angle, their fast bowlers will play back-to-back three Test matches without too much of a break.”

Meanwhile, it is reported that New Zealand is thinking of playing Trent Boult in the second Test match against England. It is also reported that New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson could be rested as he is having some issues with his elbow.

On the other hand, Deep Dasgupta feels the fast bowlers will come into action in Southampton and the New Zealand pace bowling unit is more diverse than India.

“If we talk about the balance, we need to see it based on the conditions. In Southampton, generally, it is a batting pitch and it is slightly hotter because it is more towards the south of England. But if you talk about now, it is raining there and it is still quite cold in England.”

“That means the fast bowlers will get more help. If we talk about fast bowling, both sides have almost equally good bowlers. But you can say that New Zealand has a more diverse unit. They have both swing and hit-the-deck bowlers. They have Wagner, who is extremely unique, keeps bowling bouncers throughout the day.”

The World Test Championship final will take place at Ageas Bowl, Southampton from June 18.