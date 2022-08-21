Harare: All-rounder Deepak Hooda on Saturday created a unique world record after Team India beat Zimbabwe by five wickets in the 2nd ODI here. The win helped India in taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Interestingly, since Hooda’s international debut, India have won every match that he has played in, across formats and he proved to be the country’s lucky charm. As per records, Hooda has now been part of 16 successive wins for India, which is the longest unbeaten streak for any player after debut. India have won seven ODIs and nine T20Is with Hooda in the team since he played his first international match in February this year.

Romania’s Satvik Nadigotla held the record of 15 matches won since his debut, while South African star David Miller and Romania’s Shantanu Vashisht enjoyed winning streaks of 13 games since they played their first international match.

India went to take an unassaible 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe and Hooda’s 36-ball 25 helped India get out of troubled waters after being reduced to 97 for 4 in chase of 161.

“Not really, we do bat deep. Good for some of the guys to get time in the middle. I do need some time in the middle, obviously playing this series was important for me to take some runs and confidence away, unfortunately didn’t work out today. They do have some quality bowlers, I saw that in the previous series against Bangladesh as well,” said KL Rahul on being asked whether he was nervous during the chase after winning the match.

“The bowlers came strong at us, a good challenge for us. We are here to play good cricket and win, every opportunity is an honour, so we want to go out there next time also to enjoy ourselves and put a good performance. Wherever we travel, we get good support from Indian fans, very thankful for their support,” he further added.

“I think we had a really good fight. Last few games we struggled to pick up early wickets and we managed to do that. Today we were short of a few runs. We were up for the challenge, the bowlers hit their lengths really well,” said Zimbabwe captain Regis Chakabva.