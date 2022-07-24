Trinidad: West Indies and India are crossing swords in the second ODI of the three-match series in Trinidad. Having won the first ODI, India will be aiming for a win in the ongoing game to seal the series. However, West Indies are all set to post a big score in front of India. West Indies are 258-4 in the 45th over at the time of writing. A total of over 300 will take some effort from India to chase.

Opting to bat, West Indies got off to a good start with Shai Hope and Kyle Myers adding 65 runs for the first wicket. India got the first wicket after Deepak Hooda caught and bowled Kyle Myers for 39. On the first ball of his spell, Hooda dismissed Myers and broke a threatening opening stand.

While the fans celebrated the wicket, they noticed something peculiar about the all-rounder. The shirt that Hooda was wearing had brown tape on it and it seemed he was wearing the shirt of another player. The jersey that Hooda was wearing had the number 24.

Hooda’s jersey left the fans baffled and they started coming up with weird yet funny reasons behind Hooda wearing the jersey number 24. A few fans pointed out that Krunal Pandya used to wear jersey number 24. Notably, Krunal and Hooda had an ugly fight while playing for Baroda. However, both sorted out their differences when they played together for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022.

Krunal Pandya wore 24 for India and now Hooda is also wearing 24. Pure bond ? pic.twitter.com/wNSTlGUkNG Chutesuwar_Pujari (@PujaraDolan) July 24, 2022

Deepak Hooda wearing jersey number 24. You know who else wore that number ..Krunal Pandya Bharath (@carromball_) July 24, 2022 Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna also wears jersey number 24 thus a few fans also pointed out the same.

Why deepak hooda wear prasidh krishan jersey, Budget kam hai kya?? akshay pradhan (@akshaypradhan03) July 24, 2022

