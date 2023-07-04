New Delhi:

Australia beat England in the second Test of Ashes 2023 which was played at Lord's by 43 runs on Sunday (July 2) to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. During the final day of the Lord's Test, England's wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow was run-out in bizarre manner which lead to a controvery. Bairstow who was batting at 10 ducked under a bouncer from Cameron Green when he started walking of his crease. Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey immediately directed an underarm throw after catching the delivery and fired an accurate throw towards the stumps.

There were alot of speculations, while some believed that run out was unethical whereas the others considered it as a right move.

England star performer Ben Stokes who played an incredible innings and smashed 155 runs expressed his disappointment and revealed that if this incident happened in Australia, he would withdraw the dismissal.

"My thoughts around it is, when is it justified that umpires have called 'over'? Does the square leg umpire making some movement justify that? Jonny Bairstow was in his crease and then came out to have a chat in the middle. I'm not disputing if it was out, it was", Stokes said.

"If the shoe was on the other foot, I would've had to think about the whole spirit of the game. But it has happened, it was out. We have to move on Do I want to win in that manner? No", he added.

After his statement, a leading Australian media outlet hit back with a 'crybabies' poster where Stokes can be seen in nappies. This poster went viral on social media.

In reply, the English batter hit back at his trollers and wrote, "That's definitely not me; since when did I bowl with the new ball".