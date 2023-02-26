New Delhi: Indian pacer Ishant Sharma has undeniably been one of the best pace sensations India has gifted to cricket.

Despite his majestic record with the red ball cricket, he did not take it to the same level as the white ball cricket.

He considers his cessation with the white ball cricket the lowest point of his career.

He recalled some harsh memories of the 2013 ODI against Australia, played in Mohali, in which he was smashed for 30 runs in an over by James Faulkner, who struck one four and four sixes in his over. The Aussies won the match in a close encounter with three balls to spare.

Ishant recalled how bad he felt after the match, as his over was one of the premier reasons that the game slipped out of the hands of India.

Speaking on cricbuzz's 'Rise of New India' show, Ishant told.

"My lowest moment was that 2013 match in Mohali against Australia. I don't know if I could ever have a moment worse than that because I was...I don't know. It was very tough for me. And it wasn't because I gave away a lot of runs. The thing that hurt me the most was I was the reason behind the team's loss. I was dating my wife then, and I just spoke to her, and I think I just cried for almost a month. I used to call her daily and cry over the phone, saying that team lost because of me".

Ishant also spoke about the support he received from Former Indian captain MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan, as that match created a perception that he is not a white ball bowler as he mentally struggled with his performance.

"The good thing that happened was Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) came to my room and Shikhar (Dhawan), who was playing that game, also came and said, 'Look you have been doing well (

Dekh, tu acha khel raha hai

).' Because of that one match there became a perception that I am not a white-ball bowler," he told.

Ishant has an incredible career with the red ball cricket, as he has played 105 tests so far in which he took 311 wickets and is the 5th highest wicket-taker for India in test matches.