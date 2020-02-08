Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir went and cast his vote on Saturday during the Delhi Assembly Elections. The former cricketer took to Twitter and posted a picture along with his family and captioned it, “Got inked with my entire family! Did you?”

Before voting, Gambhir said in another tweet, “Voting is not just our right. Is our power. I urge every Delhiites and especially youth and first-time voters to exercise their franchise and participate in the biggest festival of democracy. ”

Voting is currently underway for the single-phase Assembly Election, with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) looking for yet another term in office. The party currently has 67 seats in the 70-seat Assembly, having won these in the last Assembly Election, in 2015.

The BJP, which hopes to form the next government in Delhi, has the remaining three seats in the Assembly, with the Congress drawing a blank in 2015.

Counting of votes and result declaration for these polls is scheduled for February 11.