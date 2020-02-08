<a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Bharatiya-Janata-Party">Bharatiya Janata Party</a> (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) and former India cricketer <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Gautam-Gambhir">Gautam Gambhir</a> went and cast his vote on Saturday during the <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Delhi-Assembly-Elections">Delhi Assembly Elections</a>. The former cricketer took to Twitter and posted a picture along with his family and captioned it, "Got inked with my entire family! Did you?" <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Got inked with my entire family! Did you? <a href="https://t.co/dTZ8BVVws8">pic.twitter.com/dTZ8BVVws8</a></p> <p></p> Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) <a href="https://twitter.com/GautamGambhir/status/1226028376286056449?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 8, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Before voting, Gambhir said in another tweet, "Voting is not just our right. Is our power. I urge every Delhiites and especially youth and first-time voters to exercise their franchise and participate in the biggest festival of democracy. '' <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">"Voting is not only our right. Its our power." <p></p> <p></p>I urge every Delhiite and specially the youth and first time voters to go and use their right to vote and participate in the biggest festival of democracy. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DelhiElections2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DelhiElections2020</a></p> <p></p> Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) <a href="https://twitter.com/GautamGambhir/status/1225953899594412032?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 8, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Voting is currently underway for the single-phase Assembly Election, with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) looking for yet another term in office. The party currently has 67 seats in the 70-seat Assembly, having won these in the last Assembly Election, in 2015. <p></p> <p></p>The BJP, which hopes to form the next government in Delhi, has the remaining three seats in the Assembly, with the Congress drawing a blank in 2015. <p></p> <p></p>Counting of votes and result declaration for these polls is scheduled for February 11.