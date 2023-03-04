Delhi Capitals Or Gujarat Gaints? AP Dhillon Reveals Which Team He's Supporting In WPL 2023 - WATCH

Before the opening ceremony Dhillon was seen jamming with star women's players Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol.

Women's Premier League is a game changing event for Women's cricket in India. The most-awaited inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League is all set to kick-start from Saturday. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants are all set to face each other in the first match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The event's grand opening will take place in Mumbai.

According the latest update from the BCCI, many high end celebrities will be performing to make the day memorable. Celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, sensational singer AP Dhillon will be on stage to lit up the opening ceremony.

Both the players tried to make their respective side's supporter, But here is which team he chose.

Here is the video:

As Dhillon entered the room, Jemimah asked him, "Are you excited to be performing? I'm sure there's going to be a huge crowd and Women's Premier League for the first time is going to happen. Like we are very excited."

Dhillon replied, "Actually, even just coming here, it's crazy. I'm looking forward to it."

Since Deol and Dhillon both belongs to Punjab she tried to convince him to support Gujarat Giants. Meanwhile Jemimah said that since Delhi is closer to Punjab, he should back the Capitals.

After both Jemimah and Dhillon sang together, Harleen asked him , "But then you didn't tell me the team. You didn't tell me the team."

"Gujarat Giants," Dhillon replied.