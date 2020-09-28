Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 11th Match LIVE Streaming Details

DC vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming Details, IPL 2020: Having started the season on a sparkling note, Delhi Capitals will not be complacent when they take on a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. While the current form give DC an edge, historically, SRH have a better head-to-head record. These two teams have crossed paths 15 times so far dating back to 2013 with Hyderabad winning nine while Delhi emerging victorious in six matches.

DC spinner said the team is high on confidence but will not take SRH lightly.

“Having lost the first two matches, there is always pressure on the team. However, it is just the start of the tournament so it won’t be that much. But we don’t talk about such things in our dressing room — we focus on ourselves,” Mishra said on Monday. “We have a good rhythm to our game and are high on confidence. It doesn’t mean we are complacent. We are fully focused on our planning and giving our best tomorrow on the field. Certainly won’t be taking them lightly.”

DC vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 11th Match

When: September 29, 7:30 pm IST (Tuesday)

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Where to Stream Online in India: Hotstar

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Full T20 Squads

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ishant Sharma, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Mohit Sharma, Keemo Paul, Harshal Patel

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami