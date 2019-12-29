In a shocking incident on Sunday, the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) was marred by a terrible fist fight among the officials. A video of the incident has gone viral which has caught the eyes of even former India batsman Gautam Gambhir who has urged BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to dissolve the association and reprimand the officials in the fight.

In the video, some officials of the DDCA can be seen exchanging blows on stage. Gambhir tweeted the video and asked Ganguly and Shah to dissolve the state unit with immediate effect, demanding a life ban for those involved in the fight.

DDCA GOES "ALL OUT"…AND DDCA IS ALL OUT FOR A SHAMEFUL DUCK. Look, how handful of crooks are making mockery of an institution. I'd urge @BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah to dissolve @delhi_cricket immediately. Surely, sanctions or even a life ban for those involved. pic.twitter.com/yg0Z1kfux9 Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 29, 2019

“DDCA GOES ‘ALL OUT’… AND DDCA IS ALL OUT FOR A SHAMEFUL DUCK. Look, how handful of crooks are making mockery of an institution. I’d urge @BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah to dissolve @delhi_cricket immediately. Surely, sanctions or even a life ban for those involved,” the former India opener captioned the video on Twitter.

In the 43-second-long video, a man can be seen charging towards another with his fist raised before some men intervened to separate the two. However, the situation got out of control after most of the men started exchanging blows on the stage.

According to PTI, a source said the AGM was “disrupted by supporters of general secretary Vinod Tihara after resolution 3, 4 and removal of its Ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed was defeated by almost 75 percent” of the members.

According to IANS, DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda is among those who can be seen in the melee which reportedly arose after the members could not agree on the agenda passed at the meeting.

However, after the meeting, the DDCA posted a statement on its official Twitter handle, without mentioning the fracas at the AGM.

“Thank you members. The Board of Directors of the DDCA extends its sincere gratitude and thanks all its esteemed members for having attended the AGM of the Company on a chilly and cold Sunday morning and having extended their wholehearted support and backing the Board’s vision and endeavour to take the Company to greater heights. Warmest regards,” the DDCA stated.

Soon after the drama-filled AGM, the DDCA named Justice Deepak Verma as Ombudsman and announced that the president of the association will be elected by January 13.