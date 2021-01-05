A Delhi-based nurse reportedly made an illegal approach to an India cricketer for inside information during the IPL 2020 in UAE. The nurse contacted the cricketer via social media asking for confidential team information for the purpose of betting.

According to a report in the The Indian Express, the approach was made on September 30, in the middle of the IPL season, and the player reported the matter to the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit. The matter was closed after investigation.

The cricketer, whose name hasn’t been revealed, represented India a couple of years ago.

“The player had reported to us during the IPL. We investigated it, and the matter is closed now. The person who approached the player was unprofessional (no connections with betting syndicate), and there was no further lead found,” BCCI ACU chief Ajit Singh told the English daily.

“We investigated thoroughly. The accused knew the player. When the player reported the matter, we took all the details. Later, we called her for questioning too, but nothing was found from her. The matter is closed,” he added.

Reportedly, the nurse posed as a Delhi-based doctor working with a private hospital. The cricketer, though never met her in person, came in contact with her via social media seeking advice for prevention against the coronavirus infection.

“He (cricketer) said he did not know where she lived or worked. During an online conversation, she told the player that she wanted to bet, and for that she wanted to know about the match and playing XI,” the report quoted a BCCI source as saying.

The cricketer responded with an angry emoji after the nurse made the enquiry and told her he’ll report her to the police. She reportedly replied with crying emoji, told the cricketer she’ll delete the messages and won’t tell anyone about their conversation.