<h2>Dream11 Prediction</h2> <p></p><strong>DER vs LAN Bob Willis Trophy 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Derbyshire vs Lancashire at Leeds at 11:05 PM IST Monday, August 31:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>The Bob Willis Trophy will be the 121st season of first-class cricket in England and Wales. It will be a one-off first-class tournament that is separate from the County Championship, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Toss: </strong>The toss between <strong>Derbyshire</strong><strong> vs Lancashire </strong>will take place at 10:35 PM (IST). <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time: 11</strong>:05 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue: Leeds</strong> <p></p><h2>My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p><strong>Wicket-keeper</strong>: Vilas, Davies <p></p> <p></p><strong>Batsman</strong>: Jennings, Bohannon, Godleman <p></p> <p></p><strong>All-rounders</strong>: Hurt, Reece, MeKiernan <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bowlers</strong>: Parkinson, Bailey, Conners <p></p><h2>LIKELY XI</h2> <p></p><strong>Derbyshire:</strong> Harvey Hosein (WK), Wayne Madsen, Billy Godleman, Leus du Plooy, Alex Hughes, Luis Reece, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matt Critchley, Ravi Rampaul, Antonio Palladino, Sam Conners <p></p> <p></p><strong>Lancashire:</strong> Dane Vilas (WK), Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Liam Hurt, Matt Parkinson, Saqib Mahmood, James Anderson, Richard Gleeson, Luke Wood, George Balderson