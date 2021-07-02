<strong>London:</strong> Sri Lanka batsman Dhananjaya de Silva struck a run-a-ball 91 in the second One-day International (ODI) against England at The Oval but his efforts went in vain as Joe Root and Eoin Morgan smashed unbeaten half-centuries to defeat the visitors by eight wickets and take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. <p></p> <p></p>Despite de Silva's knock, Sri Lanka were restricted to a modest 241/9 in 50 overs, thanks mainly to Sam Curran's maiden international five-wicket haul (5/48 in 10 overs) and left-armer David Willey's 4/64. <p></p> <p></p>With three England batsmen -- Jason Roy (60), Joe Root (68 not out) and Eoin Morgan (75 not out) -- scoring half centuries, the hosts lost two wickets on way to 244 with seven overs remaining. <p></p> <p></p>Put in to bat, Sri Lanka started disastrously, losing four wickets for 21 runs in 29 balls with skipper Kusal Perera trapped leg-before for duck, Pathum Nissanka for 5, Avishka Fernando for 2 and Charith Asalanka for 3, with the first three wickets going into Curran's account. <p></p> <p></p>But De Silva, who missed the opening fixture due to injury, steadied the innings with Wanindu Hasaranga -- who took strike at No.6 -- adding 65 runs off 82 balls for the fifth wicket when the latter was caught by Sam Billings off Curran for 26. <p></p> <p></p>It brought Dasun Shanaka to the wicket. Shanaka and De Silva were involved in a 78-run partnership before the latter was undone nine runs short of a century by Willey who had him caught by Root. <p></p> <p></p>England's Morgan then scored a 75 off 83 deliveries, showcased with eight boundaries and a six, while Root hit 68 off 87 with five boundaries after opener Jason Roy (60 off 52 balls) had given the hosts a quick start, pounding 10 boundaries. <p></p> <p></p>Brief scores: Sri Lanka 241/9 in 50 overs (D. de Silva 91, D. Shanaka 47; S. Curran 5/48, D. Willey 4/64) lost to England 244/2 in 43 overs (J. Roy 60, E. Morgan 75 not out, J. Root 68 not out) by 8 wickets.