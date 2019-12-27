Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Dhaka Platoon vs Chattogram Challengers Prediction, Bangladesh Premier League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 21 DHP vs CCH: The 2019 20 BPL season, also known as BPL 7 is the seventh season of the Bangladesh Premier League, the top level professional Twenty20 cricket league in Bangladesh. The competition is organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The season was scheduled to originally start from 6 December 2019 and end on 11 January 2020, with the opening ceremony to be held on 3 December 2019. Comilla Victorians are the defending champions. However, the tournament was delayed by five days and started on 11 December 2019 and will end on 17 January 2020, with the opening ceremony held on 8 December 2019.

TOSS – The toss between Dhaka Platoon vs Chattogram Challengers will take place at 4:30 AM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

My Dream11 Team

Tamim Iqbal, Avishka Fernando, Imrul Kayes (C), Anamul Haque (WK), Chadwick Walton (VC), Nurul Hasan, Shahid Afridi, Nasir Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Rubel Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Rana

DHP vs CCH Probable Playing XIs

Dhaka Platoon: Anamul Haque (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali, Asif Ali, Mominul Haque, Shahid Afridi, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mashrafe Mortaza, Hasan Mahmud

Chattogram Challengers: Lendl Simmons, Avishka Fernando, Imrul Kayes (c), Nasir Hossain, Chadwick Walton, Nurul Hasan (wk), Muktar Ali, Liam Plunkett, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mehedi Hasan Rana

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Lendl Simmons, Avishka Fernando, Anamul Haque

Vice-captain Options: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Chadwick Walton

Squads

Chattogram Challengers: Lendl Simmons, Avishka Fernando, Imrul Kayes(c), Nasir Hossain, Chadwick Walton, Nurul Hasan(w), Muktar Ali, Liam Plunkett, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mahmudullah, Ryan Burl, Jubair Hossain, Imad Wasim, Pinak Ghosh, Enamul Haque jnr

Dhaka Platoon: Anamul Haque(w), Tamim Iqbal, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali, Asif Ali, Mominul Haque, Shahid Afridi, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Hasan Mahmud, Raqibul Hasan, Shuvagata Hom, Ariful Haque, Mohammad Shahid, Salauddin Sakil

