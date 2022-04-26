Mumbai: Delhi Capitals batter Rovman Powell, who has been largely out of touch in the IPL 2022 came to his element in the last over against Rajasthan Royals with 36 needed off 6 balls. Powell smashed the first three balls out of the ground and was looking good to hit the next three into the stands as well before the no-ball controversy forced the game to be stopped for a couple of minutes.

Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was convinced that his team was denied a no-ball and even went on to ask DC batters Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to walk off the field. If that was not enough, DC assistant coach Pravin Amre entered the field of play in an attempt to change the on-field umpires’ call. While all this was going, Powell who was in his zone probably lost a bit of momentum and it gave the bowler – Obed McCoy some breathing space, who had used the untimely break to his advantage. However, Powell without a mention of Pant, said that he was confident of hitting six sixes and was hoping that the no-ball would go in their favour.

Further to that, Powell said that the umpire’s decision is final and as cricketers, they must learn to move on.

Talking about the incident, Powell said, “To be honest, I was pretty confident (at hitting six sixes in an over). After I got the first two, I was like what can happen from here, and then I got the next one. I was just hoping that it was a no-ball, but the umpire’s decision is final, and we as cricketers take that and move on.”

“It is something we have to put behind us very fast. We have a lot of games coming up, and we have no time to dwell in the past. You know, we have to always look to the future because some important games are coming up. Important games for us to win to qualify for the next round of the competition. We have no time to sit and think about what happened in the past,” Powell added in a release by the franchise.

WATCH VIDEO OF RISHABH PANT ASKING ROVMAN POWELL TO WALK OFF THE FIELD

Angry Rishab Pant Asking Rovman Powell To Stop The Play. Poor Poor Umpiring, Watch The Video Here Exclusive.

The knock of 36 from Powell, 28, was a much-needed one for the Jamaican who had been out of sorts in the tournament till the match against Rajasthan came.

“It felt good. I’ve been searching for that for the last few games, and it’s finally good to see a few come out in the middle. It’s just for me to take the confidence from that game leading up to the rest of the matches, and just transfer it to the next phase of the competition.”

With Delhi set to face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 28, Powell signed off by expressing that the time is ripe for Delhi to make big jumps in the points table to reach their goals in IPL 2022.

“It’s some important games. We are at seventh in the table, and that is a good place to be at this point of the competition. It’s just for us now to continue to climb the ladder and hopefully will reach our goal, which is the top four. Once we qualify for the top four, then we have a shot at winning the 2022 IPL.”