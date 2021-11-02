New Delhi: So is Yuvraj Singh coming back to play for India following the dismal show in the ongoing T20 World Cup? In his Instagram post on Monday night, he says he would be playing for India. And as expected, we thought he would be back for the senior side in February. But looks like Yuvraj specifically mentioned February because that is the time when the Road Safety World Series takes place. And Yuvraj is a key member of the India Legends outfit that is led by Sachin Tendulkar.

So, it is clear he is not coming out of retirement.

Yuvraj Singh will be playing in the Road Safety World Series for India in February. Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 2, 2021

Yuvraj shared a video on Instagram of his last international ton with a patriotic Bollywood song ‘Teri Mitti’ playing in the background. His post on Instagram read: “God decides your destiny !!On public demand il be back on the pitch hopefully in Februry ! Ain’t nothing like this feeling ! Thank you for your love and wishes ❤️ mean a lot to me ! Keep supporting 🇮🇳 it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times 👊🏽 #jaihind.”

The stylish left-hander has been part of 40 Tests, 304 ODIs, and 58 T20Is. He has amassed over 11,000 runs with 17 centuries and 71 half-centuries. He is arguably India’s biggest match-winner. The now-39-year-old was also a good bowler. He picked up 148 wickets with two four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul.

The Punjab-born cricketer made his debut way back in 2000 in the ICC Knockout Trophy in Nairobi and went on to play for as long as 17 years.