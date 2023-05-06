Advertisement

'Didn't Say Anything Wrong’: Virat Kohli Told BCCI Officials After Ugly Fight With Gautam Gambhir

After Virat Kohli's on-field brawl with Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir, the former RCB captain wrote to a few BCCI officials.

Updated: May 6, 2023 11:32 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir are in news these days but due to wrong reasons. The two batters had an ugly verbal fight during LSG-RCB IPL 2023 match that took place in Lucknow on Monday (May 1). Several videos and pictures of that unfortunate fight went viral on social media platforms. The two players were fined 100% of their match fee after that ugly episode but according to a report, the decision of fining players hasn't gone down well with Virat, who has written a letter to BCCI official to express his disappointment and explaining his version of the on-field battle.

According to a Dainik Jagran report, Kohli expressed his disappointment and reportedly said he did not say anything to Naveen-ul-Haq or Gambhir during the fight that will attract such a punishment from the BCCI.

However, Kohli doesn't believe that his actions deserved such a punishment, which might cost him up to 1.25 crore rupees. Although RCB has a policy of not deducting match fees from its players' paychecks for on-field offences.

According to players and officials who were witnesses to the verbal altercations, Kohli was hostile with his treatment towards Naveen-ul-Haq and Kyle Mayers. Amit Mishra, who was on the crease also complained to the umpires about Kohli's behaviour.

It was mentioned in the reports that, Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq was irritated by RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj's bouncers. In his letter to BCCI officials, Kohli said that he did not direct Siraj to hit Naveen but instead only instructed him to bowl bouncers.

After the match Naveen-ul-Haq rejected Kohli's handshake and nearly pushed him away. Kohli also complained about Naveen for his aggressive behaviour after the match.

Kohli also interacted with Mayers post match, when the LSG player confronted Kohli for "abusing" him and giving a him send-off. Kohli argued that Mayers was staring at him. It was at this point, Gambhir stepped in and took Mayers away.

Kohli then commented and said, "Bloody f***... I want to give him a send-off." Where he was referring to Mayers. But Gambhir did not like this. He turned around and charged towards Kohli.

Then Kohli clarified the LSG mentor that whatever he said was not for him and urged him to stay away from the matter. To which Gambhir replied that his players are like his family and he won't tolerate it if someone abuses them.

 

 

 

