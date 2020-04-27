Nine months following New Zealand’s World Cup defeat, skipper Kane Williamson revealed how he found it tough making sense of all that had transpired. England were crowned new World Champions on the basis of a superior boundary count after the scores were tied and the end of 50 overs and again after a Super Over.

Williamson said it was an emotional time for him and his players and he couldn’t quite wrap his head around the finish, one that saw plenty of see-saw moments such as Trent Boult dropping a kind of catch he would take 11 out of 10 times and the Martin Guptill throw from the deep that saw the ball ricochet off the bat of a diving Ben Stokes and go to the boundary.

“It was an emotional time and it had to be emotional at that point,” Williamson told David Warner during a chat on Instagram Live. “You very much have to do your next task despite the number of things outside your control and all these bits and pieces of things that happen on a cricket field, you still got to manage those emotions. After the game, it was quite difficult to make sense of it, but I think the thing we can reflect upon and be proud of the way we played the entire tournament, and we know on that Lord’s ground that 230-240 was gonna be very competitive.”

But the way Williamson managed himself was exemplary. The New Zealand skipper wore a big smile and even managed to sustain his witty side even during the post-match press conference. Most of it stems from the amazing turnaround they had shown after being blown away from Australia and England during the group stage. To regroup from there, hit the reset button and beat favourites India in the semifinal to advance to their second consecutive World Cup final was a testament to an extremely spirited and motivated New Zealand side.

“We knew what we had to do and we got to a competitive total without being special and then taking those wickets with the ball and building pressure was satisfying. I felt you don’t have too much to complain about and we were able to do that and the fact that the game was decided by a number of things that are out of your control is another factor,” he said.

“You don’t tend to have too many opportunities to think about those sorts of things. The international schedule, domestic games and with a lot of league cricket, the focus becomes the next game and you don’t really have to think too much about the past.”

Williamson admitted he was privileged to play under some quality players early in his career and insisted that captaincy is a trait that is developed over time, and not something that necessarily comes by being a good cricketer.

“I don’t think your best cricketer necessarily makes the best leader. There are a number of roles associated with it. It’s a difficult thing and definitely and one must look at the role of captaincy and see who fits the bill,” he said.

“You never assume or expect to have the opportunity to captain your country and in terms of the aspiration of leadership, I find that interesting and it’s about giving your best and trying to help the team in the right direction. I had some fantastic captains to learn from and when the opportunity came from I was very humble to receive it.”