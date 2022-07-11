Dinesh Chamdimal Creates Incredible Record, Fans In Awe Of Sri Lanka As They Beat Australia By An Innings And 39 Runs

Galle: Sri Lanka played one of their best-ever Test matches as they beat Australia by an innings and 39 runs in Galle to level the two-match series against the visiting side. Star batsman Dinesh Chandimal scored a double-century which carried them to a huge lead, and then Prabath Jayasuriya completed the best figures by a Sri Lankan on his Test debut with a 12-wicket haul to crush Australia in the most dominating fashion. Cricket fans were left in awe after the remarkable display by the Sri Lankan players in one of the toughest times in their country’s history. The country is going through an economic crisis but it didn’t affect the mentality of the players.

Dinesh Chandimal (206) performed with grace and guts to take Sri Lanka to an enormous total of 554 in the first innings after bowling Australia out for 364. He became the first Sri Lankan batter to score a double century against Australia. He broke the earlier record of 192 runs by Sri Lankan star Kumar Sangakkara at Hobart in November 2007.

Prabath Jayasuriya also contributed with the ball and bundled out Australia for just 151 runs in the second innings. Cricket fans took to Twitter to show their appreciation for the Sri Lankan team.

A fan wrote, “This is just one amazing performance by the lankan lions. So proud! Thanks again for the Cricket Australia for arriving and playing here in SL in such difficult times. Once again well done lions #SLvsAUS”

This is just one amazing performance by the lankan lions. So proud! Thanks again for the Cricket Australia for arriving and playing here in SL in such difficult times. Once again well done lions

“Lankan tigers Are back They beat Australia by High margin In 2nd Test They played with full positive Energy & won this match. This is Truly Remarkable win for #SLvsAUS,” tweeted another fan.

Lankan tigers Are back They beat Australia by High margin In 2nd Test They played with full positive Energy & won this match. This is Truly Remarkable win for

See reactions here:

Test Cricket Is So Awesome. Warne-Murali Trophy.

This was the 1st typical Asian test pitch which Australia encountered in 5 games they have played in 2022 in Asia. Unfortunately, their batting fell short in the 1st innings & shaped up even miserably the 2nd time around