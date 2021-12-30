Centurion: Over a period of time, Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as the go-to bowler for Virat Kohli and Wednesday was no different. With the lights a little dodgy at SuperSport Park and India eyeing one more wicket, Kohli handed the ball to Bumrah. The pacer responded well as he knocked off Keshav Maharaj with a corker of a yorker to put India firmly in control of the game.

Hailing Bumrah’s ability with the ball, senior India cricketer Dinesh Karthik explained what makes him a force to reckon with. As per Karthik, it is the different angles he creates and his action that keeps the batters guessing.

Karthik said on Cricbuzz: “With Bumrah, where he loads the ball and where he releases the ball, it’s like two completely different places, so you’ve got to be very aware of that. But again it’s a matter of batting him for a certain amount of time, and then you get a certain feel…”