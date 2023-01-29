Dinesh Karthik Makes A Special Request To BCCI For Deepak Hooda And Jitesh Sharma

New Delhi: Indian star wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has made a special request to the BCCI. Dinesh Karthik has made a special request to promote Deepak Hooda up the batting order and give Jitesh Sharma a chance at No. 6.

Karthik, in a chat with Harsha Bhogle, said "Being consistent is the hardest thing at 5, 6, and 7, especially at 6 and 7. So Deepak Hooda, even though he has done really well at No. 3, for some reason they feel he can do the job at Nos. 6 and 7. I feel this is going to be a big challenge for him. Through his IPL career, barring Lucknow Super Giants, he is someone who has batted through the middle, at No. 5 or 6, and hasn't had great success. He fancies himself as a top-order batter.

He rediscovered himself when he went from Baroda to Rajasthan. He likes to bat on the power play. He likes to take the game on. But right now, in the recently concluded Sri Lanka series, he did decently well at No. 6, and it was a great opportunity for him. " Karthik added.

Deepak Hooda has performed remarkably well in the last season of the IPL for the Lucknow Super Giants and played an instrumental role in the Super Giants' campaign into the final in their first season of the IPL.

Jitesh Sharma, on the other hand, has also given some stunning performances for the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022.