Dinesh Karthik Receive Lash Out From Fans For Supporting Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Movie

    Updated: January 25, 2023 4:19 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
    New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is surrounded by controversy despite being the much-awaited Bollywood release of the year. Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik wished luck to the Bollywood icon on the nationwide release of the movie and said he hopes the movie becomes a blockbuster.

    Dinesh Karthik tweeted "PATHAAN ...... loading....I want / wish it to be Megaaa blockbuster. Good luck @iamsrk. You deserve all the success. #Pathaan"

    A Section of fans has demanded the boycott of Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan and Dinesh Karthik faced a similar sort of lash out from fans for posting about the movie. Karthik was also part of Shah Rukh Khan's IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders and got a good relationship with the Bollywood star.

    Fans flooded the comment section and said they would unfollow Karthik over the tweet. Dinesh Karthik just found himself in the fire of people demanding the boycott of the movie over the recent controversy.

