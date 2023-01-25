Dinesh Karthik Receive Lash Out From Fans For Supporting Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Movie

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is surrounded by controversy despite being the much-awaited Bollywood release of the year. Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik wished luck to the Bollywood icon on the nationwide release of the movie and said he hopes the movie becomes a blockbuster.

Dinesh Karthik tweeted "PATHAAN ...... loading....I want / wish it to be Megaaa blockbuster. Good luck @iamsrk. You deserve all the success. #Pathaan"

PATHAAN ...... loading.... I want / wish it to be Megaaa blockbuster Good luck @iamsrk You deserve all the success ?#Pathaan DK (@DineshKarthik) January 24, 2023

Boycott DK -- ?? Sunny Hindustani (@SunnyHirani4) January 24, 2023

I bet Srk texted him, Kathik anna, a little promotion da. He has been relentlessly, to the point of shamelessness, promoting the film.? Ziyan Mufti (@ZiyanMufti) January 24, 2023

You lost a fan tonight and thats me, no more support to you, blocking you right away? Benjamin Chiklu (@abirchiklu) January 24, 2023

And you lost my respect ??? PRADEEP MORI (@PRADEEPMORI3) January 24, 2023

A Section of fans has demanded the boycott of Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan and Dinesh Karthik faced a similar sort of lash out from fans for posting about the movie. Karthik was also part of Shah Rukh Khan's IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders and got a good relationship with the Bollywood star.

Fans flooded the comment section and said they would unfollow Karthik over the tweet. Dinesh Karthik just found himself in the fire of people demanding the boycott of the movie over the recent controversy.